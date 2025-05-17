The Week in Switzerland

The winner of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be crowned and covered in confetti in Basel on Saturday night. However, off-stage controversy has been filling Swiss media all week.

Several demonstrations against Israel’s participation have been held in Basel. Swiss singer Nemo, who won the contest last year, backed calls from more than 70 former Eurovision contestantsExternal link to exclude Israel from the competition. “Nemo is right”, wrote Zurich’s Tages-Anzeiger in an editorial on Tuesday. “If a state crosses red lines, such a sanction should be possible.”

On Thursday Israeli singer Yuval Raphael’s performance was disrupted during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final. Six people with Palestinian flags and whistles were removed from the hall. On Thursday evening, around a hundred people demonstrated in Basel’s cathedral square against anti-Semitism, expressing their solidarity with Raphael.

Also on Thursday the European Union’s culture chief hit out at Eurovision for banning performers from waving the EU flag, saying Europeans should not need permission to celebrate their identity. “The European flag stands for our values, for our European identity, for inclusion – and for the citizenship of nearly half a billion people,” Culture Commissioner Glenn Micallef told POLITICO. “If national flags belong on stage, the European flag does too.”

The hosts could be forgiven for wondering whether it’s all worth it. Swiss public television SRF looked at how much it all costs (about CHF60 million, or $70 million), who can hope to benefit from it (hard to say, but SRF points to the hospitality and retail sectors, the event industry, and tech, logistics and transport companies) and whether it can be a springboard for artists’ careers (sometimes).

Can Zoë Më make it two wins in a row for Switzerland? Probably not, according to British bookmakersExternal link, who like the look and sound of Sweden and Austria. But with Eurovision you never know…