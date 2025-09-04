Is Switzerland ready to embrace digital ID?
On September 28, the Swiss will vote on the introduction of a digital identity card. This is important for the diaspora, as it would give them easier access to government services. Swissinfo explains what is at stake in the vote.
Today, Swiss citizens must use an identity card or passport to prove their identity. The Digital Identity Act (e-ID), which will be put to a popular vote on September 28, aims to introduce a digital version of these documents.
An initial draft was rejected by the people in 2021, mainly because its management was entrusted to private providers. The current version proposed by the government is entirely state-run, optional and free of charge.
At the end of August, the Council of the Swiss Abroad adopted a resolution in favour of e-ID. The diaspora’s ‘parliament’ believes that it could be particularly useful for expatriates, who would benefit from simplified access to Swiss administrative services. It also considers it to be an essential foundation for developing electronic voting and online signature collection.
However, the debate remains heated. A referendum has been launched by a committee composed of members of the Pirate Party, the Young Swiss People’s Party, Federal Democratic Union and groups opposed to restrictions imposed to during the Covid-19 pandemic. measures. Opponents fear state surveillance and an invasion of privacy.
