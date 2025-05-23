In a joint declaration, 27 countries worldwide, including Germany and the UK, are calling for Israel to allow aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip again immediately. Switzerland was asked whether it wanted to sign the declaration, but the foreign ministry declined.

The declaration criticises plans by the Israeli government to allow aid to be delivered only to locations secured by private security forces. The newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is based in Geneva, also plays a role in Israel’s plans.

In an interview with Swiss public radio, SRF, Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, Ambassador and Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the foreign ministry, says Switzerland is largely in agreement with the declaration of the 27 states. However, the foreign ministry criticises it as imprecisely formulated. “The declaration mentions a mechanism for the distribution of humanitarian goods – without it being clear what exactly this should look like. Very little is known about the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

Switzerland’s participation in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is ruled out at the moment, says Schmutz Kirgöz, adding that Switzerland continues to insist that normal humanitarian aid can reach the Gaza Strip. “Lorries have been arriving in the area again since Monday, but there were six on Monday, 97 on Tuesday and 100 yesterday. That’s nowhere near enough. We need 600 lorries every day.” She stresses even more clearly: “This humanitarian blockade must be lifted immediately.”