Among the most important decisions taken by the government today, one concerned the employment rate of Ukrainian refugees, two involved animal welfare and another was about economic relations with the US.

Switzerland wants to find a solution to the customs tariffs imposed by Washington by July 9, when the additional country-specific duties decided by the Trump administration, which are currently suspended, are due to come back into force. To achieve this goal, the government has approved the dispatch on a draft “mandate for negotiations on trade and economic issues with the US”, which will now go to consultation.

The government also wants at least 50% of Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people with S-status in Switzerland for at least three years to be integrated into the labour market by the end of 2025. Currently, the percentage is 38%. Therefore, from 2026, cantons that are far from the target (more than five percentage points below it) will be obliged to take additional measures to promote the employment of these people.

The first decision announced today on animal welfare concerns food. In future, it will have to be indicated whether food comes from animals that have undergone painful treatment without anaesthesia. The most obvious example is foie gras, produced by force-feeding geese. A pending popular initiative wants a ban on imports of foie gras.

The government has also proposed an indirect counterproposal to the initiative “Yes to a ban on the import of fur products obtained by inflicting suffering on animals”. According to the government, its proposal goes further, banning not only import but also transit and trade on Swiss territory, with the advantage of not requiring a constitutional amendment. Even before voters have had their say, however, the government has already issued an import ban that will come into force on July 1.