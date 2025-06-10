In recent weeks, criticism has rained down on Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, even from within his own department.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations in western Switzerland on Monday night continued to cause restrictions to rail national services on Tuesday morning. Due to delays and cancellations, trains were unable to travel to their respective depots, Swiss Federal Railways said.

In Geneva, protesters gathered outside Cornavin station at around 6:15pm on Monday and then occupied platforms 3 and 4, disrupting train services on four platforms until 7:30pm.

The same scenario was repeated at Lausanne station at around 8pm, resulting in a complete interruption of train services until 9pm.

The demonstrators’ anger was directed against the war waged by the Israeli government in the Gaza Strip, but also against Swiss inaction. In recent days, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has faced criticism for not denouncing Tel Aviv firmly enough, but also for repeating Israeli propaganda or distorting the facts.

In a surprising turn of events, Cassis announced today that he is travelling to the Middle East on Tuesday and Wednesday for official visits to the Palestinian and Israeli authorities.

His meetings will focus on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. During talks, the Swiss minister will address diplomatic efforts to find a political solution to the conflict and the security situation in the Middle East. In order to gain as comprehensive a picture as possible of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Cassis will also meet representatives of international organisations that are active in the Gaza Strip and receive support from Switzerland.