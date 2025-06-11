What happened to this woman could happen to anyone as a direct consequence of recent immigration policies introduced by the Trump administration, lawyer Pascal Ronc told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). Lara – a fictitious name chosen by NZZ to protect her identity – landed in New York on April 9 with a valid tourist visa. An education student and teacher, she had travelled to New York to celebrate her birthday with friends who live there, a city she knows well from previous study trips.

But as soon as she landed, Lara was selected for further screening by US Customs and Border Protection agents and spent six hours with other passengers. The agents were curious why she travelled so often. When they discovered that she also teaches American students online, they suspected that she wanted to work illegally in the country. They then asked her to unlock her phone, as well as her access codes to social networks and e-banking. They did not believe her explanations and told her: “Either you admit that you are here to work, or you go to jail.” The woman asked for a lawyer and to contact the Swiss embassy and was told: “You have no rights here; you are not an American citizen.”

Lara was chained to her feet and waist and transferred to the Elizabeth Detention Centre, a detention centre in New Jersey. “I cried for the first time,” she told NZZ. “The facility houses 350 people, despite having only 250 places. There is a lack of medicines, drinking water and soap,” NZZ reported. Lara, who was menstruating, only received a tampon after many requests. After 24 hours, the woman – chained, with blood-stained clothes and with “bruises and wounds documented by photos” – was escorted by armed agents to a plane to be deported. Only when she was in the air were her passport and phone returned to her. The Swiss foreign ministry, which intervened with the US authorities via the consulate in New York, said it had expressed its concerns about what had happened during a meeting in April with the US chargé d’affaires in Bern.