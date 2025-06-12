Switzerland Today
Hello Swiss Abroad,
During his visit to the Middle East, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis clarified Switzerland's position to his counterparts.
In domestic affairs, parliament discussed the financing of the 13th pension payment and the initiative to reduce the broadcasting licence fee to CHF200. What were the outcomes?
Enjoy your reading!
On Thursday, the Senate discussed how the 13th pension payment should be funded. By 23 votes to 19, it backed an increase in employee contributions and VAT to cover the costs.
The proposal includes a 0.5 percentage point rise in VAT from 2027, and a 0.1 percentage point increase in employee and employer contributions from 2028. Further increases are anticipated from 2030 if the Centre Party’s initiative to abolish the pension cap for married couples is accepted.
After approving the 13th pension payment from 2026 last December, both chambers of Parliament must now agree on its financing. The Senate has taken a first step, but no clear majority has yet emerged in the House of Representatives.
The House also debated the initiative “200 francs are enough” concerning the licence fee (which affects SWI swissinfo.ch). It was rejected by 116 votes to 74, with no counter-proposal put forward. The initiative seeks to lower the licence fee from CHF335 to CHF200 ($413 to $246) per year. Opponents warned against undermining national cohesion and stressed the importance of access to independent media in all national languages. The proposal now heads to the Senate.
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has called on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza. In Cairo, thousands of people, including 300 Swiss nationals, are still hoping to begin the “March to Gaza” on Friday. Meanwhile, over 200 activists have reportedly been arrested or detained by Egyptian authorities.
“The Israelis have underestimated the challenge of delivering aid to two million people,” Cassis told the Keystone-SDA news agency on his return flight. He said his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, acknowledged that aid was insufficient and “took note of our concerns,” but made no concrete promises.
Cassis also criticised the Israeli-American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, saying it does not align with humanitarian principles, though it is “still learning,” according to indications from aid organisations and Israeli officials.
Meanwhile, the Geneva-based Maritime Humanitarian Aid Foundation, which seeks to deliver aid by sea, has reportedly declined to cooperate with the Gaza foundation, despite encouragement from the Israeli army.
The Swiss-led “March to Gaza” aims to peacefully approach the Egypt-Gaza border to denounce the ongoing siege and perceived international inaction. However, Egyptian authorities have yet to approve the demonstration.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires has triggered air quality warnings across Switzerland, with pollution levels exceeding legal limits in several areas.
Since Monday, skies have appeared hazy despite sunshine and warm temperatures, a result of fine particles carried over the Atlantic by the jetstream.
“Umwelt Zentralschweiz”, (environment central Switzerland) an association of cantonal environmental agencies, reports a “significant” deterioration in air quality. Several monitoring stations recorded fine particle concentrations more than five times higher than the recommended annual limit.
These particles pose health risks for vulnerable groups, including children, older adults, pregnant women and people with heart or lung conditions. However, outdoor activities remain safe for the general population.
Cross-border students will no longer be allowed to attend schools in Geneva by 2030, affecting around 2,000 pupils and saving the canton CHF27 million ($33 million).
Due to a shortage of places and growing population pressure, the State Council decided in 2018 to gradually phase out enrolment of students living across the border. A transitional arrangement allowed current pupils to complete their education in Geneva.
That arrangement will now end with the 2026 academic year. Pupils already enrolled may finish their current education cycle, but new enrolments will not be accepted. Dual apprenticeships are unaffected, as companies remain free to hire whomever they choose, explained Anne Hiltpold, head of the Department of Public Education (DIP).
By 2026, Geneva expects to have 350 fewer cross-border students. Currently, 1,195 pupils living in neighbouring France attend Geneva schools. Another 1,326 students and apprentices from across the border are enrolled in secondary-level education. These individuals will now have to be accommodated by the departments of Ain and Haute-Savoie.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Gaza. He did not enter the Gaza Strip.
Translated from French using DeepL/amva
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative