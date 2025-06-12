On Thursday, the Senate discussed how the 13th pension payment should be funded. By 23 votes to 19, it backed an increase in employee contributions and VAT to cover the costs.

The proposal includes a 0.5 percentage point rise in VAT from 2027, and a 0.1 percentage point increase in employee and employer contributions from 2028. Further increases are anticipated from 2030 if the Centre Party’s initiative to abolish the pension cap for married couples is accepted.

After approving the 13th pension payment from 2026 last December, both chambers of Parliament must now agree on its financing. The Senate has taken a first step, but no clear majority has yet emerged in the House of Representatives.

The House also debated the initiative “200 francs are enough” concerning the licence fee (which affects SWI swissinfo.ch). It was rejected by 116 votes to 74, with no counter-proposal put forward. The initiative seeks to lower the licence fee from CHF335 to CHF200 ($413 to $246) per year. Opponents warned against undermining national cohesion and stressed the importance of access to independent media in all national languages. The proposal now heads to the Senate.