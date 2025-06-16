The Swiss head of the ICRC has direct access to the world’s powerful. She uses this to call on them to de-escalate in the Middle East.

In an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper today, ICRC head Mirjana Spoljaric has strong words to say about the situation in the Middle East and the Gaza war. She fears a crisis that the world can no longer control.

Spoljaric calls the situation in Gaza a “failure of humanity” and warns governments that nobody can talk their way out of it. She is very direct in her talks with heads of government – including Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. For a long time, the ICRC was considered neutral and kept a low public profile. “The majority of the ICRC’s work still takes place in a confidential setting,” Spoljaric says. But certain things have to be addressed publicly in order to persuade others to take action.

At 20 Minuten, a Swiss Abroad reports on the situation on the ground. The 17-year-old is studying in Israel. He currently lives in a town east of Tel Aviv and has to run to the bunker several times a night. He would like to return to Switzerland, but flights have been cancelled and all the boats are fully booked. An Iranian woman living in Switzerland talks about her parents in Tehran: they are also very scared and can hardly sleep because of explosions in the city.

Since Friday, the Swiss foreign ministry has responded to around 130 requests for Swiss nationals from Israel and Iran to leave the country – 70 from Israel and 60 from Iran, as reported by SRF. However, Switzerland does not carry out organised departures.