Whether it’s to catch up on the news, check your horoscope or tackle a Sudoku puzzle, the free newspaper 20 Minutes has long been a travel companion for commuters in Switzerland. But by the end of the year, its print edition will be no more.
In today’s bulletin, we also look at a major step by Parliament towards introducing digital signature collection for initiatives and referendums, and at Swiss public attitudes towards the army and nuclear energy.
Farewell to 20 Minutes in print. One of Switzerland’s most widely read newspapers will cease its print edition by the end of the year. The free commuter paper will transition to digital-only, its publisher TX Group announced today.
The Zurich-based media company said it will establish a central editorial office for German- and French-speaking Switzerland, with teams split between Lausanne, Bern and Zurich. Regional offices in Basel, Geneva, Lucerne and St Gallen will close, and around 80 jobs could be cut.
In Ticino, where 20 Minuti is run by an independent joint venture (20 Minuti Ticino SA), focus will shift to the tio/20 Minuti news portal, with no planned job cuts.
The company cited rapidly changing media consumption habits and falling print revenues as the reason for the decision. Launched in 1999, 20 Minutes enjoyed early success as a free daily for commuters, but in recent years has suffered from declining advertising revenue, like many print titles.
The House of Representatives voted on Monday to allow the digital collection of signatures for popular initiatives and referendums. The motion by Radical-Liberal Party party member Benjamin Mühlemann passed by 95 votes to 91.
It tasks the government with creating the legal framework and necessary tools. The Senate approved the motion in December, but must now review it again due to a new condition inserted by the House: traditional paper-based signature collection must still be allowed.
Seven additional motions from across the political spectrum, all passed by the House, call for the planned electronic identity system (due in 2026) to be integrated into the digitisation of the signature process.
This issue is of particular relevance to Swiss citizens living abroad, for whom it could simplify political participation. Debate over digital tools intensified following reports of alleged fraud in paper-based signature collection by commercial firms in September 2024.
The Swiss population supports compulsory military service – including for women – and wants stronger ties with NATO, according to the ‘Security 2025’ study released by the Swiss Military Academy and the Centre for Security Studies at federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
According to the defence ministry, 81% of respondents feel pessimistic about global political stability, up slightly from 80% in 2024. Meanwhile, the share of citizens who feel safe overall has dropped from 92% to 86%.
Support for the armed forces remains high: 80% consider the army “absolutely” or “quite” necessary. Sixty per cent approve of the militia-based conscription system, and 67% would like to see service obligations extended to women – with a choice between military, civil or social service.
Support for increased defence spending has also reached its highest level since the survey began in 1986, with 24% in favour. A slim majority (53%) support closer cooperation with NATO, and 32% would even favour Swiss membership in the alliance.
The Swiss public appears increasingly open to building new nuclear power stations, according to the latest annual energy survey from the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (AES).
Conducted by the gfs.bern institute, the survey shows energy supply security is the public’s top concern (45%), followed by affordable electricity (29%) and carbon neutrality (26%).
Support for renewable energy remains strong: 94% back energy efficiency measures, 92% support hydroelectric development, and 94% favour rooftop solar installations.
But for the first time, a majority (56%) say they are “in favour” or “somewhat in favour” of considering new nuclear power plants. In 2017, the Swiss voted to phase out nuclear power and banned the construction of new reactors under the Energy Act.
