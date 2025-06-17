The disappearance of the free newspaper is a sign of the difficulties faced by print media in an increasingly digitised world.

Farewell to 20 Minutes in print. One of Switzerland’s most widely read newspapers will cease its print edition by the end of the year. The free commuter paper will transition to digital-only, its publisher TX Group announced today.

The Zurich-based media company said it will establish a central editorial office for German- and French-speaking Switzerland, with teams split between Lausanne, Bern and Zurich. Regional offices in Basel, Geneva, Lucerne and St Gallen will close, and around 80 jobs could be cut.

In Ticino, where 20 Minuti is run by an independent joint venture (20 Minuti Ticino SA), focus will shift to the tio/20 Minuti news portal, with no planned job cuts.

The company cited rapidly changing media consumption habits and falling print revenues as the reason for the decision. Launched in 1999, 20 Minutes enjoyed early success as a free daily for commuters, but in recent years has suffered from declining advertising revenue, like many print titles.