Today the House of Representatives voted to tighten the conditions for admission to civilian service. The Senate, meanwhile, supports the allocation of more resources to local radio and television.

The House of Representatives decided to make civilian service, which replaces military service in the civilian sector, less attractive. By 119 votes to 73, parliamentarians adopted a series of measures proposed by the government that should reduce the number of people admitted to civilian service each year from 6,600 to 4,000.

Like the House of Representatives, the Senate also recommended by 34 votes to nine that the initiative “For a committed Switzerland” be rejected, without a counterproposal. The initiative calls for the introduction of citizen service for all.

The Senate adopted by 34 votes to five a package of measures in favour of the media, which provides for an increase in the proportion of the licence fee allocated to local radio and television stations with a performance mandate. The House of Representatives still has to vote on this.