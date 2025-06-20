The drop in birth rates is a concern, says a professor for sociology at the University of Zurich.

Marriage is declining, divorce is rising and fewer children are being born in Switzerland, according to new statistics.

Birthrates are falling around the world and Switzerland is also feeling the decline. Last year, 78,000 children were born in Switzerland – 1,800 fewer births than in 2023, according to a report by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). In Zurich, Switzerland’s largest city, the rate has declined significantly, by 14%.

While the rate of first births has decreased slightly by 1.5%, the drop is sharper for second children, down 2.8%, and 3.6% lower for families having three children. The FSO says this suggests the trend is more about families choosing not to expand.

Combined with a slight rise in deaths, the net birth surplus – the difference between births and deaths – now stands at 6,300 people, the lowest in over a century.

The number of marriages also fell by 2.6%, with 2023 seeing the fewest weddings outside of the pandemic years.

Sociologist Katja Rost of the University of Zurich says the decline in marriages is not alarming, as modern society embraces different kinds of relationships. However, the drop in birth rates is more concerning, as it directly impacts Switzerland’s welfare system and education sector.