Switzerland, which has acted as a protective power for the United States in Iran since 1980, “had not been informed” of the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday night, said Monika Schmutz Kirgöz, head of the Middle East Division at the Swiss foreign ministry. Speaking to the Tages-Anzeiger, she expressed concern over the developments.

The diplomatic channel between Tehran and Washington remains open and is “currently being used”, she confirmed, though without providing details. On Friday, the Swiss foreign ministry announced the temporary closure of the embassy in Tehran and the creation of a task force in Bern to coordinate its regional response.

Schmutz Kirgöz, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and nearly all major Swiss political parties have called for de-escalation. But diplomatic room for manoeuvre is shrinking, the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) division admits. Much will depend on Iran’s response, with fears that Tehran could block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil trade – a move that could draw more countries into the conflict.