Around 16% of members of the Swiss federal government and parliament have had sensitive personal information leaked on the darknet.

Sensitive data belonging to Swiss politicians has surfaced on the darknet – in some cases, linked to questionable use of official email addresses, according to the Tages-Anzeiger and others.

A joint investigation by Swiss tech company Proton and US firm Constella Intelligence found that around 16% of federal politicians’ personal information has been exposed online, including 44 email accounts and 78 passwords – some unencrypted. These leaks reportedly stem from platforms such as LinkedIn or even dating and erotic sites, with some users using their official parliamentary email addresses.

Proton has not disclosed names but affected individuals have been informed.

Such misuse of official emails carries serious risks: blackmail, reputational damage and potential access to other systems via reused passwords. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, parliamentary services said no official accounts were directly compromised.

Cybersecurity expert Nicolas Mayencourt is calling for a binding code of conduct for politicians, saying security awareness remains too low. He emphasises that tools like password managers, two-factor authentication and clear digital behaviour guidelines can help.

Cybercrime has surged since the Covid-19 pandemic. If cybercriminals were an economy, Mayencourt says, they would rank as the third largest globally.