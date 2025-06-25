Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter (right) and the director of the Federal Finances Administration, Sabine D’Amelio-Favez, presented the savings package, which was revised slightly downwards.

The government has revised its savings programme for 2027 slightly downwards. Despite concessions granted to the cantons, it is maintaining the broad outlines of the programme. Swissinfo is still affected.

Following the consultation procedure, the government has adjusted its savings plan. Today it unveiled cuts of CHF2.4 billion, compared with the CHF2.7 billion initially planned. In a press release, the government agreed to review a number of points, including those in favour of the cantons. It cites the lump sums paid to the cantons and financial equalisation.

Among other measures, the government also intends to temporarily abandon the idea of separating the Confederation’s budget from that of the old-age and survivors’ insurance. It is also going back on its proposals concerning the taxation of second and third pillar capital withdrawals, which had provoked an outcry from the right. For the time being, the government is still sparing the regional and local press by maintaining the current subsidies.

However, the government is not giving up on withdrawing its contribution to the foreign information mandate, which includes Swissinfo. However, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter stressed that funding for TV5 Monde would be guaranteed.