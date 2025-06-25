The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
KKS
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,

Bad news for your information platform: even though the government has slightly revised its savings programme, Swissinfo’s existence is still threatened by these cuts. On the other hand, the government has no intention of abandoning the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, despite the additional costs that have recently caused controversy in the press. 
 
At the end of this selection, you’ll find out what training you need to do to earn CHF180,000 ($225,000) a year in your first job. 

This content was published on
5 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and the Director of the Federal Finance Administration, Sabine D'Amelio Favez, presented the savings package to the press, which was revised slightly downwards.
Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter (right) and the director of the Federal Finances Administration, Sabine D’Amelio-Favez, presented the savings package, which was revised slightly downwards. Keystone / Anthony Anex

The government has revised its savings programme for 2027 slightly downwards. Despite concessions granted to the cantons, it is maintaining the broad outlines of the programme. Swissinfo is still affected.

Following the consultation procedure, the government has adjusted its savings plan. Today it unveiled cuts of CHF2.4 billion, compared with the CHF2.7 billion initially planned. In a press release, the government agreed to review a number of points, including those in favour of the cantons. It cites the lump sums paid to the cantons and financial equalisation.

Among other measures, the government also intends to temporarily abandon the idea of separating the Confederation’s budget from that of the old-age and survivors’ insurance. It is also going back on its proposals concerning the taxation of second and third pillar capital withdrawals, which had provoked an outcry from the right. For the time being, the government is still sparing the regional and local press by maintaining the current subsidies.

However, the government is not giving up on withdrawing its contribution to the foreign information mandate, which includes Swissinfo. However, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter stressed that funding for TV5 Monde would be guaranteed.

F-35
For the time being, the entry into service of the F-35 fighter aircraft remains a vision for the future. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

The fixed price for F-35 fighter jets negotiated with the United States is valid, the government said today. It is maintaining its purchase decision.

On Friday, an SRF investigation revealed that Switzerland could have to pay up to CHF1.5 billion more for the F-35 fighter jets. It claimed that the fixed price negotiated for the purchase of the 36 American jets could not be met.

Today, the government defended itself. “Switzerland and the United States have contractually agreed on a firm price for the purchase of the F-35 fighter jets,” it wrote in a press release. However, for the United States, the firm price agreed is based on a misunderstanding and the US is demanding more.

A solution must now be negotiated. For the government, there is no question of calling the purchase into question. It maintains that a breach of contract with the US government would have far-reaching consequences, as it would prevent Switzerland from guaranteeing the safety of its airspace and its population from 2032.

Soldiers in boats pick up debris and store it in a boom before bringing it to shore.
Soldiers in boats pick up debris and store it in a boom before bringing it to shore. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Human remains were discovered and recovered in Blatten yesterday. They probably belong to the sheep farmer who has been missing since the landslide that destroyed the Valais village. The media were also able to visit the site yesterday to film the army clean-up.

The body found in the area where the Birch glacier collapsed has not yet been identified. The authorities had been searching for a 64-year-old shepherd reported missing since the devastating landslide on May 28. Further information will be released as soon as his identity is confirmed.

For its part, the Swiss army was able to begin clearing the area on Friday. Until then, the safety conditions had not been met. The media were able to visit the site yesterday to report on the work, which is focusing on the lake formed by the River Lonza behind the alluvial fan.

The soldiers’ initial task is to remove the debris and the few objects that can be saved from the water. “The mass has destroyed everything, but we can salvage more personal items from what has been swallowed up by the water, for example from a piece of furniture on the lake or on a roof,” explains Raynald Droz, the commander of Territorial Division 1.

Tech worker
In Zurich, Big Tech offers annual salaries of up to CHF180,000 for developers who have barely completed their studies. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

An annual salary of CHF180,000 as soon as you start working. That’s what the US tech giants are offering to attract the best IT talent to Zurich, according to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). 

IT companies are snapping up qualified staff in Zurich. To attract the best, Google, OpenAI and Anthropic are offering dream salaries even to software developers at the start of their careers. “American technology companies are offering salaries for certain positions that can be 30% to 50% higher than in Switzerland,” Gabriela Keller, director of Zurich-based IT company Ergon, tells the NZZ.

The presence of highly qualified staff is precisely one of the factors that attracts the tech giants to Zurich. A spokesperson for the artificial intelligence company Anthropic said that locating in Zurich was a no-brainer. “The city is a first-rate centre for research talent. We are looking forward to developing our team here.”

Faced with such huge sums of money, Swiss companies are complaining that they can’t keep up. So they rely on the corporate culture and the opportunity to take on responsibility. “There’s a difference between being just another number at an American giant and having a decisive influence here,” explains Carsten Wengel, director of G+D Netcetera.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR