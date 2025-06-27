Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Did those responsible in the defence ministry allow themselves to be overcharged when they ordered the American F-35 fighter jets? Were they naive or even stubborn? This is the suspicion now being voiced by the top financial auditor at the time who had warned against this. Today, Michel Huissoud shakes his head in disbelief. Many share his sentiments.
Have a good weekend!
The defence ministry initially assumed a fixed price for the purchase of US stealth jets: the F-35 was to cost CHF6 billion ($7.5 billion). However, the US is now demanding an additional CHF1.3 billion. Michel Huissoud, then director of the Swiss Federal Audit Office, has now spoken out. He had warned of possible extra costs for the F-35 in 2022.
“I can only repeat what we have written,” says Huissoud to Swiss public broadcaster, RTS and Blick. “There is no certainty that this is a fixed price. Many people simply wanted to believe that the truth is as the defence ministry presents it. Otherwise, it would have triggered a chain reaction. Delays would have been inevitable.”
Furthermore, the ongoing petition against the F-35 likely pressured politicians into acting quickly.
Meanwhile, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reviews the legacy of Viola Amherd as defence minister: “The new defence minister Martin Pfister must not only clean up but also lead the ministry out of a massive crisis of confidence.” Former Defence Minister Viola Amherd may be criticised for naivety and poor leadership.
There are also calls for consequences: “It would be problematic in terms of democratic policy if such a fiasco were to remain without repercussions,” states the newspaper. The only problem is that resignations are not an option. All those responsible have already departed.
According to Le Nouvelliste, an appeal will be filed against the construction of 40 Starlink antennas in Leukerbad, in canton Valais.
Opponents of the project failed to reach an agreement with proponents during a sometimes heated public information event, writes Le Nouvelliste. The opponents gathered signatures, and the appeal was officially announced that evening.
The company Signalhorn AG, which owns the site, has submitted a planning application to the municipality. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s private space company, also applied for a radio licence with the Federal Office of Communications earlier this summer.
“We were shocked when we heard about the planning application,” said Hanna Schnyder to Swiss public broadcaster, SRF following the public discussion. The doctor, who has health concerns, referred to a WHO study: “We don’t want to become the most irradiated area in Switzerland.”
Musk’s involvement is also a point of contention. Local doctor Juri Jossen states: “This poses a significant reputational risk for the community.”
Young people in particular are increasingly turning away from wine. What some see as a sign of a more conscious lifestyle is causing heated discussions in Bern.
Swiss Economics Guy Parmelin, himself a passionate winegrower, expressed his deep concern. The decline not only hurts the industry, but also him personally. He openly posed the question of how to get the Swiss enthusiastic about local wine again. “Of course you can’t force anyone to drink,” he said in parliament, “but I hope that our wine will be appreciated more again.”
These words were met with sharp opposition from Green Party member Manuela Weichelt. For her, Parmelin’s appeal undermines years of prevention work by the federal government and cantons. “We invest millions to keep young people away from alcohol – and the Federal Council calls for more drinking?” Weichelt accused Parmelin of prioritising individual economic interests over the health of the population.
In the first half of 2025, 18 women and girls were killed in Switzerland by men known to them. The response from the federal government, cantons, and municipalities was prompt – and emphatic.
In a special meeting, the authorities decided to expand shelters, train more specialised staff, and introduce a systematic analysis of femicides. The aim: to recognise violence early, better protect those affected and save lives.
Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, who initiated the measures, said the murders made her angry. “This violence is unacceptable,” she said on May 1. She called for a collective effort to create a society in which women can live safely and self-determined.
Pressure from the population is also mounting: in a petition, the Young Socialists are calling for a law against gender-based violence and significantly more funding for prevention and protection. 24,000 people have signed – demanding CHF350 million ($438 million) for women’s shelters and support services.
Translated from German using DeepL/amva
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative