The additional costs that Switzerland will incur when purchasing the US F-35 fighter jet continue to be a concern.

The defence ministry initially assumed a fixed price for the purchase of US stealth jets: the F-35 was to cost CHF6 billion ($7.5 billion). However, the US is now demanding an additional CHF1.3 billion. Michel Huissoud, then director of the Swiss Federal Audit Office, has now spoken out. He had warned of possible extra costs for the F-35 in 2022.

“I can only repeat what we have written,” says Huissoud to Swiss public broadcaster, RTS and Blick. “There is no certainty that this is a fixed price. Many people simply wanted to believe that the truth is as the defence ministry presents it. Otherwise, it would have triggered a chain reaction. Delays would have been inevitable.”

Furthermore, the ongoing petition against the F-35 likely pressured politicians into acting quickly.

Meanwhile, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reviews the legacy of Viola Amherd as defence minister: “The new defence minister Martin Pfister must not only clean up but also lead the ministry out of a massive crisis of confidence.” Former Defence Minister Viola Amherd may be criticised for naivety and poor leadership.

There are also calls for consequences: “It would be problematic in terms of democratic policy if such a fiasco were to remain without repercussions,” states the newspaper. The only problem is that resignations are not an option. All those responsible have already departed.