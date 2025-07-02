From today until July 27, Switzerland will be rocking to the rhythm of the Women’s Euro football tournament. The national team kicks off its tournament with its biggest challenge of the group phase, taking on Norway at 9pm this evening in Basel.

For the Swiss team, Euro 2025 starts with a tough opponent: Norway, who have recently beaten the Swiss in the Nations League. Switzerland, who have taken part in only two European Championships, winning just one game, are aiming to qualify for the quarterfinals. “We want to spring a surprise. People may see us as not being very strong, but it’s up to us to make the difference,” said midfielder Coumba Sow.

Despite Switzerland’s poor showing in the Nations League this spring, the team’s Swedish manager, Pia Sundhage, believes they have what it takes. “Hosting the European Championship and living up to expectations is very exciting. It’s my biggest challenge. I think we’re going to surprise people,” she told Swiss public broadcaster, RTS.

As well as the sporting aspect, the Swiss media also mention the societal aspect of the women’s football tournament. “Unlike their male counterparts, the Swiss women have a mission that goes beyond results. They have to give women’s football a lasting boost,” said the CH Media newspapers. “The players will be representing not just their own country but all women footballers here and abroad who are looking for credibility,” say 24 heures and Tribune de Genève.