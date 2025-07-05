The week in Switzerland

After weeks of feverish anticipation, Women’s Euro 2025 finally kicked off in Switzerland on Wednesday with most matches sold out. That’s the good news. The bad news is that Switzerland lost their opening match to Norway.

“As time wore down and Switzerland strained to restore parity in a match that had looked so comfortably within their grasp, the clattering encouragement of a cowbell sounded from St Jakob-Park’s west stand. It may unwittingly have been tolling for the home nation, whose campaign now stands on a knife-edge after one day,” The Guardian wrote.

Swiss fans, who had braved sweltering temperatures and packed into bars and fan zones, thought an upset could be on the cards when Nadine Riesen put Switzerland ahead after 28 minutes. Two second-half goals from the Norwegians ended those dreams, but the Swiss media were unanimous: manager Pia Sundhage’s team exceeded expectations in the opening game. “The confidence after the bitter defeat is therefore greater than the disappointment,” reckoned Swiss public broadcaster, SRF.

The hosts now need to perform in their two other group matches – against Iceland on Sunday and Finland on Thursday.