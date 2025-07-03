After eight years of negotiations, Switzerland, together with the other EFTA states, has concluded a free trade agreement with the South American Mercosur states. Reactions have been mixed.

The Swiss tech industry, for example, has welcomed the agreement. Martin Hirzel, President of Swissmem, told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF that he is confident the trade between the tech sector and the Mercosur states could double as a result of the free trade agreement. Meanwhile, the agricultural sector is sceptical, and the Greens are threatening a referendum. They fear that free trade in agriculture goods could undermine the protection of rainforests and the rights of local populations.

The Mercosur states are among Switzerland’s most important export markets outside Europe. The Swiss federal government refers to a study by the umbrella organisation Economiesuisse, which suggests the potential for the Swiss economy in the Mercosur states is greater than almost anywhere else.

The new agreement expands Switzerland’s free trade network to include four countries: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. According to its foreign trade strategy, Switzerland is striving for global trade liberalisation, regulated by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), writes SRF. However, this is blocked by the US, which is why the Swiss government is increasingly focusing on bilateral agreements and an active free trade policy.