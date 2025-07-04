Vincenzo Mascioli, the State Secretary for Migration (SEM), is confident that the new EU bilateral treaty is the right way forward for Switzerland.

In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), Vincenzo Mascioli, the State Secretary for Migration (SEM), discusses the EU bilateral treaty, the benefits of the free movement of persons agreement, and the progress and next steps for asylum seekers in Switzerland.

“The EU pact is not perfect, but it is a joint European attempt to change things. Switzerland should be part of it,” said Mascioli who has been in his position since October 2024.

Mascioli insists that the advantages of the free movement of persons accord outweigh the costs for Switzerland. While he acknowledged that freedom of movement would be extended, he points out that Switzerland had successfully resisted adopting the EU Citizens Directive in full, as initially demanded by the EU.

Under the new provisions, individuals who live and work in Switzerland for five years will be eligible for permanent residency. But Mascioli stressed that if a person receives welfare benefits for six months or more, the waiting period for permanent residency is extended. “The social welfare rate for EU nationals is almost as low as that for Swiss nationals,” he added.

Mascioli referred to an external study commissioned by his office, which estimated that 3,000-4,000 more people could claim social welfare, costing the state CHF56 million to CHF74 million ($70.6 million to $93.3 million).

Switzerland retains the ability to restrict immigration in the event of rapid economic downturns, as it did in 2009. In such scenarios, Switzerland could intervene in a targeted manner, for example, by restricting job searches regionally, prioritising Swiss nationals, or imposing temporary immigration quotas, he explained.

He said that there had been progress on asylum seekers and that cantons are “feeling the relief”. Disruptive individuals will be housed in federal centres to improve atmosphere and save costs.

He also noted that SEM had been monitoring the situation at the German border; but there have been no reported effects.