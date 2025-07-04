Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
From the ground to the skies: today’s briefing looks at an interview with the State Secretary for Migration on the new Swiss-EU bilateral deal and at how Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) aims to restore the airline’s premium reputation.
Sunny regards from Bern,
In an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), Vincenzo Mascioli, the State Secretary for Migration (SEM), discusses the EU bilateral treaty, the benefits of the free movement of persons agreement, and the progress and next steps for asylum seekers in Switzerland.
“The EU pact is not perfect, but it is a joint European attempt to change things. Switzerland should be part of it,” said Mascioli who has been in his position since October 2024.
Mascioli insists that the advantages of the free movement of persons accord outweigh the costs for Switzerland. While he acknowledged that freedom of movement would be extended, he points out that Switzerland had successfully resisted adopting the EU Citizens Directive in full, as initially demanded by the EU.
Under the new provisions, individuals who live and work in Switzerland for five years will be eligible for permanent residency. But Mascioli stressed that if a person receives welfare benefits for six months or more, the waiting period for permanent residency is extended. “The social welfare rate for EU nationals is almost as low as that for Swiss nationals,” he added.
Mascioli referred to an external study commissioned by his office, which estimated that 3,000-4,000 more people could claim social welfare, costing the state CHF56 million to CHF74 million ($70.6 million to $93.3 million).
Switzerland retains the ability to restrict immigration in the event of rapid economic downturns, as it did in 2009. In such scenarios, Switzerland could intervene in a targeted manner, for example, by restricting job searches regionally, prioritising Swiss nationals, or imposing temporary immigration quotas, he explained.
He said that there had been progress on asylum seekers and that cantons are “feeling the relief”. Disruptive individuals will be housed in federal centres to improve atmosphere and save costs.
He also noted that SEM had been monitoring the situation at the German border; but there have been no reported effects.
Ratings for Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) have fallen, and the airline is no longer regarded as “top-notch”. In an interview with Tages-Anzeiger, SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach discusses the current situation and plans.
SWISS is now considered a “hybrid airline”, somewhere between a low-cost and full-service carrier. However, Birlenbach rejects this classification, stressing that SWISS focuses on delivering a superior customer journey – from the booking process to cabin crew training, which she believes sets it apart from low-cost competitors.
But the route to reclaim a premium reputation has not been without turbulence: major Lufthansa shareholders, including German businessman Klaus-Michael Kühne and Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with SWISS quality.
In response, the airline is launching Swiss Senses this year, a new long-haul product featuring updated service concepts and a redesigned cabin. “We’ve improved meal offerings in economy class and are training cabin crews to better meet individual passenger needs,” Birlenbach explains. A core part of the upgrade is new seating: larger screens in economy and greater privacy in premium classes. This overhaul will cost CHF1 billion ($1.3 billion), which includes the acquisition of ten new A350 aircraft.
The Tages-Anzeiger questioned the airline’s Swiss identity, noting that while SWISS provides Swiss meals, Swiss chocolate and a service focused on Swiss quality, the top management is almost all German. Birlenbach commented, “For SWISS, it’s important to have good managers with relevant experience to ensure continuous development. We all share Swiss values, regardless of our nationality.”
A survey conducted last month by Watson, in collaboration with Demoscope, explores the drinking habits of people in Switzerland. It found that nearly 80% of 16- to 30-year-olds drank alcohol no more than once or twice a week, compared to 63% across all age groups.
“Things were going well for the last 30 years, but those days are over,” says Alexander Bücheli, managing director of the Zurich Bar and Club Commission. The changing consumer and nightlife habits, especially among younger people, are a concern for Swiss bar and club owners.
While almost 10% of people over 55 consumed alcohol daily, only 4.6% of 16- to 30-year-olds did the same. And 36% of women drank less than once a month, compared to 16% of men. Meanwhile, 46% of men consumed alcohol three to four times a week or more, compared to just 21% of women.
Health concerns were cited by 53% as a key reason for drinking less, with other factors including not feeling the need for more alcohol (40%), avoiding loss of control (39%) and wanting to be fitter and more productive (31%).
Half of 16- to 30-year-olds go to bars or clubs no more than once a month, with 16% never going at all. Cost is the most common reason (53%), followed by a lack of interest in the music and atmosphere (34%) or no desire to go out (29%).
Consequently, overall revenue per club guest has fallen by 40% between 2018 and 2024.
“The challenges have never been greater,” says Bücheli. Industry workers propose government subsidies to counteract this downward trend.
High summer temperatures are not only affecting humans but also livestock, with consequences for farming.
Unlike humans, animals don’t sweat, making it harder for them to regulate heat. Cows can be affected by temperatures as low as 16°C, and pigs can overheat at 22°C.
This heat stress reduces food intake, which in turn affects milk production, according to a study by the Federal Agricultural Research Center Agroscope and the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture FiBL.
In Italy, the agricultural association Coldiretti estimates livestock losses due to the heat at 10-15%. Stephan Birrer, a veterinarian in canton Lucerne, confirms losses in meat production. But he says much is being done to ensure the comfort of livestock: for example, the Animal Welfare Act now stipulates that cooling facilities must be installed in pig farms.
