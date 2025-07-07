The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
women footballers
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland Today

Dear Swiss Abroad,

Following a 2-0 win against Iceland last night, the dream continues for the Swiss women's football team and its fans – at least until Thursday, when the “Nati” take on Finland.
 
In today’s briefing, we also look at the Porrentruy swimming pool, which is at the heart of a cross-border discrimination controversy, and a life-saving Chihuahua.

Enjoy the read!

This content was published on
5 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

Women footballers
The Swiss players let their joy explode at the end of a physically and mentally demanding match. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Switzerland rekindled their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Euro on Sunday night. The “Nati” beat the Icelanders 2-0 in Bern in a match that had been uncertain for a long time.

Fans had to wait until the last 15 minutes to see the Swiss make the difference. Géraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim scored the two Swiss goals in the 76th and 90th minutes. “I promised myself I’d score today, because I missed a huge chance in the first game against Norway. I’m happy and proud of the team,” Reuteler told Der Bund newspaper.

“Step by step, we got carried by our fans,” said Switzerland captain Lia Wälti. “It was an incredible atmosphere. In the end we created the chances to win that game, I’m so happy. We have a really young team and in some actions we are a little bit rushed, we waste a lot of chances… We got a couple of good chances and we finally scored.”

Providing the Swiss don’t stumble against Finland in Geneva on Thursday, they should finish behind Norway in Group A and reach the knockout phase of a European Championship for the first time. “No matter that they may well end up facing Spain in the last eight,” wrote The Guardian. “All the indications are that this young team have started to lose their initial inhibitions and really enjoy themselves.”

Pfister with a tank.
Security policy is giving Defence Minister Martin Pfister a hard time. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Defence Minister Martin Pfister wants to provide better protection for Swiss military air bases against espionage, he announced in an interview with the Sunday newspaper NZZ am Sonntag. Here again, the American F-35 fighter jets are involved.

Pfister explained that the security of military airfields had to be strengthened because of the current security situation, but also because of the conditions imposed by the Americans as part of the purchase of the F-35. “The conditions for protecting this sensitive weaponry are more stringent than we had originally imagined,” he acknowledged.  

The defence ministry plans to put in place a range of additional measures. “This includes, in particular, a no-fly zone for drones, more camouflage and visual barriers. There may also be a widening of the no-fly zone around air bases,” Pfister said. The additional costs of these measures could amount to CHF60 million ($75 million).

According to the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), the greatest espionage threat comes from Russia and China. Both countries have a significant intelligence presence in Switzerland.

Security had already been stepped up at the Porrentruy swimming pool, a measure that was not enough, according to the mayor of the border town.
Security had already been stepped up at the Porrentruy swimming pool, a measure that was not enough, according to the mayor of the border town. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The Federal Commission against Racism (FCR) has criticised the decision by the border town of Porrentruy to ban foreigners who do not have a Swiss residence or work permit from its swimming pool. The controversy is heating up. 

“A blanket bathing ban for foreigners is problematic,” said the FCR in Blick. It could contravene article 8 of the Federal Constitution, which establishes a principle of non-discrimination. The FCR believes that “the municipality must check whether the general ban is really proportionate and whether there are less restrictive measures, such as individual bathing bans”.

“The Federal Commission against Racism is doing its job, and we are doing ours,” replied Philippe Eggertswyler, the mayor of Porrentruy, in northwestern Switzerland. He explained that he had taken this decision in response to repeated incivilities and after having tried to find other solutions, including prevention, increased staffing and security, and temporary exclusions of certain individuals from neighbouring France.

The affair is also causing a stir in France. According to Blick, the French embassy in Switzerland is considering intervening in Bern. French politicians have also denounced the measure as “discriminatory and disproportionate”. But some voices, such as the mayor of French town Montbéliard and the right-wing French television channel CNews, have welcomed the decision.  

The Chihuahua that guided the rescue team
The Chihuahua that guided the rescue team Air Zermatt

A heart-warming story to start the week. A Chihuahua helped save a man on a glacier above Saas-Fee in southwestern Switzerland.

On Friday a hiker was on the Fee glacier with his little dog. A snow bridge suddenly collapsed, throwing the man into a crevasse. He was able to raise the alarm using his walkie-talkie.

Initially, however, the emergency services had difficulty locating the victim, as the crevasse was barely visible. They did, however, see a slight movement on a rock: the Chihuahua, which was right next to the crevasse.

The rescue company Air Zermatt believes that the dog’s behaviour was responsible for locating the accident. The hiker was rescued. He was taken with his dog to hospital in Visp.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR