Switzerland rekindled their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Euro on Sunday night. The “Nati” beat the Icelanders 2-0 in Bern in a match that had been uncertain for a long time.

Fans had to wait until the last 15 minutes to see the Swiss make the difference. Géraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim scored the two Swiss goals in the 76th and 90th minutes. “I promised myself I’d score today, because I missed a huge chance in the first game against Norway. I’m happy and proud of the team,” Reuteler told Der Bund newspaper.

“Step by step, we got carried by our fans,” said Switzerland captain Lia Wälti. “It was an incredible atmosphere. In the end we created the chances to win that game, I’m so happy. We have a really young team and in some actions we are a little bit rushed, we waste a lot of chances… We got a couple of good chances and we finally scored.”

Providing the Swiss don’t stumble against Finland in Geneva on Thursday, they should finish behind Norway in Group A and reach the knockout phase of a European Championship for the first time. “No matter that they may well end up facing Spain in the last eight,” wrote The Guardian. “All the indications are that this young team have started to lose their initial inhibitions and really enjoy themselves.”