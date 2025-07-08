Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
The only certainty about trade policy from the Trump administration seems to be... uncertainty. No communication on the customs duties that were set to come into force tomorrow has yet reached Switzerland.
In today’s briefing we also discuss the financial problems of the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross, revelations that cast a shadow over the conduct of an infamous “healer”, and what’s on at this year’s Locarno Film Festival.
The International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent will have to tighten its belt due to reduced government contributions, an exclusive article in Le Temps reveals.
Mainly US, German and British funding will be lacking. The humanitarian organisation estimates a reduction in the 2026 budget of 17%, from CHF2.1 billion ($2.6 billion) to CHF1.8 billion.
Heavy cuts are therefore expected to affect the Geneva headquarters, regional structures and field operations. “Jobs will be cut, but we will find other ways to achieve our goals,” ICRC Director Pierre Krähenbühl told Le Temps.
Already in 2023, the humanitarian organisation had to reduce its budget by CHF700 million and 4,500 jobs were cut.
In French-speaking Switzerland he is the “healer” par excellence, curing through powers beyond human comprehension. Now an investigation by Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, reveals that Denis Vipret has been accused by several women of harassment and that he allegedly lied – or at least concealed the truth – about his most famous clientele.
Vipret was sentenced in May 2024 by the Fribourg Cantonal Court of Appeal to a fine for sexual harassment. At the time, his lawyer had pointed out that in 40 years of business – and thousands of clients – he had never been prosecuted for such conduct.
However, RTS collected and forwarded testimonies from five women describing inappropriate behaviour during sessions, such as groping and embarrassing propositions. One of them had filed a complaint in 2020 but withdrew it after reaching a financial settlement with Vipret. The latter denies all allegations.
A second part of the RTS investigation casts doubt on Vipret’s reputation as a “healer of the stars”. He did not in fact cure Céline Dion or work for football team Real Madrid, as he has repeatedly claimed. However, other personalities, for example former Miss Switzerland Lauriane Gilliéron and skier Didier Cuche, have confirmed that they were his clients in 2005.
The feared letter announcing the extent of the US tariff increase for Switzerland has not yet arrived. This may be a sign of successful negotiations with Washington, but this remains to be seen.
The tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2, so-called Liberation Day, were supposed to enter into force tomorrow. However, neither a confirmation nor a denial has arrived in Switzerland. Instead, yesterday Trump announced new duties for 14 countries and postponed the deadline for further duties to August 1, Swiss National Day. It’s unclear what this means for Switzerland.
The government says it is “confident” that Switzerland and the US will reach “a good conclusion or at least a first step” on customs duties, Federal Councillor Albert Rösti said on Tuesday. “We now await the Trump administration’s agreement,” he said, adding that he was aware of the desire for clarity expressed by many people.
Switzerland, for which the tariffs were supposed to rise to 31%, is negotiating with Washington to reduce that figure. A fortnight ago Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, after a phone call with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, said Bessent had told her that they were “very close to an agreement”.
From August 6-16, for the 78th time, a city in Ticino will become the world capital of cinema. Today, the Locarno Film Festival unveiled its 2025 programme.
On the bill are 221 screenings: 150 feature films, 70 short films and one television series. There will be 99 world premieres and seven international ones. Vying for the main Locarno prize, the Golden Leopard, for Switzerland will be Le Lac (The Lake) by director Fabrice Aragno. The film shows poetry through images, according to the festival’s artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro.
After viewing all the films, it’s clear that many deal with the theme of relationships, added Nazzaro, who wanted to structure the programme in such a way that in 30 years it could be said that the festival was up to date.
In addition to the content of the programme, the festival’s decision to replace, for financial reasons, the gigantic screen on the Piazza Grande, which has been in use since 1971, has been the subject of discussion. Designed by architect Livio Vacchini, it is so iconic that it is even depicted on 20-franc banknotes. Many people are unhappy about it, including architect Mario Botta, but doing a U-turn is now impossible, the organisers said.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts
