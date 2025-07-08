The International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent will have to tighten its belt due to reduced government contributions, an exclusive article in Le Temps reveals.

Mainly US, German and British funding will be lacking. The humanitarian organisation estimates a reduction in the 2026 budget of 17%, from CHF2.1 billion ($2.6 billion) to CHF1.8 billion.

Heavy cuts are therefore expected to affect the Geneva headquarters, regional structures and field operations. “Jobs will be cut, but we will find other ways to achieve our goals,” ICRC Director Pierre Krähenbühl told Le Temps.

Already in 2023, the humanitarian organisation had to reduce its budget by CHF700 million and 4,500 jobs were cut.