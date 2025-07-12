The week in Switzerland

Confusion and uncertainty with the United States continues. A deadline for trade negotiations with the US has been extended, but US President Donald Trump has threatened the pharma industry with tariffs of up to 200%.

On Monday, Trump sent letters to 14 countries, informing them they faced tariffs of up to 40%on goods imported into the US. “Switzerland has not received a letter from US President Trump,” the economics ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Trump also extended a July 9 deadline for ongoing tariff negotiations for many countries, including Switzerland, until August 1. Until then, a general tariff of 10% applies. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, that the government was “hopeful” that Switzerland and the US would reach “a good conclusion or at least a first step” in the customs dispute.

However, on Tuesday Trump took aim at the pharmaceutical industry, threatening to impose tariffs on imports of up to 200% “very soon”. Switzerland is a major pharma hub, home to multinationals such as Roche and Novartis. That said, the following day the Financial Times noted how shares in drugmakers had barely moved following Trump’s threat. “No one is taking it seriously,” one analyst told the FT. “The idea of the Taco trade [Trump always chickens out] still prevails.”