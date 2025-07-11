Dear Swiss Abroad,



Last night I had the privilege of witnessing a historic event: the Swiss women's football team's first-ever qualification for the quarterfinals of a European Championship (Women’s Euro 2025).

Like the other 26,387 spectators in the stadium (women were clearly in the majority), I experienced every possible emotion: tension, disappointment, relief and, finally, pure joy!

As I left the stadium in Geneva, my thoughts went out to all those who have fought for women to be able to finally compete and show off their skills on football pitches.

Happy reading.