“There are simply too many tourists here.” Swiss residents of Majorca are slamming the harmful effects of overtourism. They say they understand the islanders who have been protesting since June, calling on the authorities to take action.

“I understand that Majorcans have had enough of this road chaos,” Werner Bieinisowitsch told Tamedia’s German-language newspapers. “When it’s cloudy, thousands of tourists decide to leave the beach to visit Palma,” says the 80-year-old from Zurich, who has lived in the island’s capital for 19 years. “It’s all blocked up! It’s a complete breakdown,” he says.

“You are responsible for our misery,” wrote local activists on the Ministry of Tourism building in Palma. The people taking to the streets are above all calling on the authorities to take steps to combat the housing shortage caused by mass tourism.

“Pick up your rubbish after a visit to the beach,” Michèle Lohmer, president of the Swiss Balearic Club, tells holidaymakers. She doesn’t want tourists to be banned from the island but would like them to show more respect. She still feels welcome on Majorca, but she stresses the need to make an effort to integrate.