He was considered a model crusader against money laundering – now René Brülhart was forced to defend himself in court. The former Vatican finance chief was acquitted of the accusation of bribery in Zurich.

Swiss citizen René Brülhart is an internationally known hunter of money launderers and the German media have called him the “James Bond of the financial world”. He became known when he was brought by the Pope as an advisor to the Vatican, where he presided over its financial supervisory authority from 2014-2019.

Now the corruption fighter himself was on trial in Zurich – on charges of bribery and violation of banking secrecy, as several Swiss newspapers report today. Brülhart was part of a “well-established corruption system” in which police officers, secret service agents and other officials were involved, the Aargauer Zeitung quotes the prosecutor as saying.

Brülhart procured information about people on behalf of customers. A German, a former GDR spy, who worked for him was convicted in Germany for bribing police officers and civil servants.

Brülhart, on the other hand, was able to credibly demonstrate in court that he knew nothing about the illegal methods. In addition, it could not be proven that secret data was traded in his case.