The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague has defined climate protection as a human right for the first time. What does this mean for Switzerland?

In an interview with SRF News, Swiss environmental ambassador Franz Perrez from the foreign ministry explained that the legal opinion states that all countries are obliged to protect the climate.

It also makes it clear that “responsibilities are assessed on the basis of today’s reality and not on the basis of the past”, Perrez said. In the case of – for example – big emerging economies like China and Saudi Arabia, it’s not past economic or developmental status but rather current circumstances that determine what is considered a developing country.

The legal opinion increases the pressure to do more for the climate, “probably not specifically on Switzerland, but on those countries with very high emissions”, said Perrez. Meanwhile, the successful legal approach of a group of Swiss elderly women at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg a year ago now looks to have been confirmed in principle.