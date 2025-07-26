The week in Switzerland

Dear Swiss Abroad,

For me personally, there’s no reason to head off anywhere in summer. This time of year is nice and warm in Switzerland – except for when it isn’t, like the past few days…

But what about you: already been on holiday? And when you do jet off, do you know what belongs in hand luggage and what doesn’t? Zurich airport cleared this question up this week.

Also in the headlines over the past seven days: anti-Semitic attacks in two Swiss cities and two dozen hikers – in Nazi uniforms – in the Bernese Oberland.