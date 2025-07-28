In a survey, the vast majority of respondents are in favour of e-voting.

A new survey by Swiss Post shows that the majority of Swiss people are in favour of e-voting – despite concerns about data protection and security.

The Swiss want e-voting. At least that can be deduced from the results of a new survey conducted by Swiss Post and the market research institute Yougov.

77% of the approximately 2000 respondents aged between 18 and 74 from all parts of the country hoped that e-voting would give the Swiss Abroad better access to voting, according to Swiss Post.

73% of respondents also hoped that e-voting would make voting easier and 72% hoped for a higher voter turnout, a large majority also sees advantages for the visually impaired.

But the respondents also see disadvantages, 43% fear that the secrecy of the vote could be jeopardised. There are also fears of possible manipulation of the system. However, two-thirds of those surveyed stated that they trust Swiss Post as the technical provider of the e-voting system.