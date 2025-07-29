Valentina Matviyenko , who is considered the most powerful woman in Russia , appeared at the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in Geneva . Even though she is on the sanctions list , Switzerland made an exception in the name of international diplomacy.

The 76-year-old chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council is considered a close confidant of Vladimir Putin. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, she “has advocated, among other things, the deployment of Russian troops to Ukraine, as well as the legal basis for the annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions”. Nevertheless, she stood at the lectern of the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in Geneva on Monday.

Matviyenko is on the sanctions lists of Switzerland, the EU and the US. She was allowed to enter the country due to an exceptional permit: as the host country of international organisations such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Switzerland undertakes not to hinder diplomatic work. In Russia, Matviyenko’s arrival was portrayed with friendly images – government plane, bouquet of flowers, international stage. In Geneva, she appeared as a peacemaker and demanded security for all nations, according to Blick. But her appearance is politically explosive: In addition to her, other sanctioned members of parliament were also present. Observers see the event as a diplomatic success for the Kremlin.