Have you ever visited the Swiss Abroad Square in Brunnen, canton Schwyz? A work by internationally-acclaimed artist Ugo Rondinone (photo above), who grew up in Brunnen, is scheduled to be unveiled there in 2026.
Also on Wednesday: Switzerland waits with bated breath for its US tariff rate, due by August 1; a submarine is on the hunt for a small plane which crashed in Lake Lucerne on Monday; and Switzerland mourns the death of a sporting legend.
The deadline is fast approaching: by August 1, Swiss National Day, Donald Trump is to announce the tariff rate he intends to slap on exports from Switzerland.
Will the US President accept the terms of an agreement hammered out in broad strokes between Swiss and US officials – and which aims to avoid the introduction of high punitive tariffs of 31% on Swiss exports?
Despite the difficult situation, the Swiss president – and finance minister – Karin Keller-Sutter appears to be keeping calm and level-headed about the uncertainty, Le Temps and RSI Info report today. According to the articles, Keller-Sutter is still keen to emphasise the economic importance of the US market for Switzerland and the negative consequences of high tariffs.
Blick, for its part, has meanwhile been wondering today whether Trump might not have “forgotten about Switzerland” altogether…
But no matter how high or low the US tariffs turn out to be, Keller-Sutter is reportedly planning another round of belt-tightening: after this year’s announcement of a plan to save billions from the Swiss federal budget in the coming years, the finance minister is now keen on another national austerity package, Tamedia newspapers wrote today.
The lakeside ‘Place of the Swiss Abroad’ in Brunnen, canton Schwyz, is to be given a new work of art by internationally renowned artist Ugo Rondinone.
The project will mean a “symbolically powerful artwork” adorns what is currently a rather staid square in Brunnen, announced the foundation which maintains the square on Tuesday evening. The delicate artwork is meanwhile expected to fulfil all planning regulations, according to the information provided.
Rondinone, who currently lives in Zurich and New York, grew up in Brunnen. He is known for works which are often large-scale and which combine elements of nature, culture, and human emotion. Rondinone works with a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, video, and installations.
According to the foundation, the planned artwork is to be freely accessible and integrated harmoniously into its surroundings. Furthermore, the aim is for it to be a symbol of the connection between the Swiss Abroad community and its homeland.
Staying in central Switzerland and Lake Lucerne: on Monday, a small plane crashed into the lake near Kehrsiten, canton Nidwalden. Both passengers were rescued, alive. Police are now searching for the wreckage using a special submarine.
The plane had taken off from nearby Buochs and was bound for Bavaria. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot attempted an emergency landing on the lake for unknown reasons. Fortunately, a civilian boat was able to rescue the pilot, a 78-year-old Austrian, and the passenger, a 55-year-old Swiss woman. The latter was later admitted to hospital with injuries.
The plane is believed to be lying at a depth of about 100 to 120 meters, practically in the middle of the lake. Lucerne police are now using a special submarine to search for the wreckage, which belongs to a private company and which normally uses it for passenger tours.
Because the water in the lake is very murky, nothing can be seen with the naked eye. However, the boat is equipped with sonar technology with a range of some 80 meters, which increases the chances of locating the wreck. Meanwhile, on the surface of the lake, the fire department managed to neutralise all of the spilled fuel using a liquid oil absorbent.
Yesterday, the legendary Swiss athletics trainer Jean-Pierre Egger passed away on the eve of his 82nd birthday. Among others, Egger coached shot put world champion Werner Günthör.
Egger would have turned 82 today. Originally from Neuchâtel, he was himself a shot putter and discus thrower, and a twelve-time Swiss champion; he also competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and the 1980 Moscow Games.
Following a successful sporting career, he became even more successful as a coach. As well as being involved in shot putter Werner Günthör’s multiple world titles, Egger also helped propel the world-beating career of New Zealander Valerie Adams.
Above all, however, Egger brought his expertise to bear in other sports, reports French-speaking Swiss television, RTS: for example, basketball (with the French national team), football (Sion, Grasshoppers, and Marseille), sailing (the Alinghi team), ski jumping (Simon Ammann), and Swiss wrestling (Matthias Sempach).
At the 2020 Swiss Sports Awards in Zurich, Egger was honored as “best coach of 70 years”.
