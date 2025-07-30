The deadline is fast approaching: by August 1, Swiss National Day, Donald Trump is to announce the tariff rate he intends to slap on exports from Switzerland.

Will the US President accept the terms of an agreement hammered out in broad strokes between Swiss and US officials – and which aims to avoid the introduction of high punitive tariffs of 31% on Swiss exports?

Despite the difficult situation, the Swiss president – and finance minister – Karin Keller-Sutter appears to be keeping calm and level-headed about the uncertainty, Le Temps and RSI Info report today. According to the articles, Keller-Sutter is still keen to emphasise the economic importance of the US market for Switzerland and the negative consequences of high tariffs.

Blick, for its part, has meanwhile been wondering today whether Trump might not have “forgotten about Switzerland” altogether…

But no matter how high or low the US tariffs turn out to be, Keller-Sutter is reportedly planning another round of belt-tightening: after this year’s announcement of a plan to save billions from the Swiss federal budget in the coming years, the finance minister is now keen on another national austerity package, Tamedia newspapers wrote today.