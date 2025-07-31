The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has slipped into the red, reporting a loss of CHF15.3 billion ($18.8 billion) in the first half of 2025 .

Announcing the figures on Thursday, the SNB said the negative result was primarily due to the performance of its foreign currency holdings. The weak US dollar was a particular factor. At the end of March, before Donald Trump unveiled his tariff salvo, the dollar was worth just over CHF0.88; by the end of June, it was CHF0.79.

While a total loss of CHF22.7 billion was recorded on foreign currency positions, the SNB did manage to achieve gains of CHF8.6 billion on gold reserves, which remained steady in terms of overall quantity. Swiss franc positions, however, recorded a loss of CHF1 billion.

The SNB’s profits or losses depend mainly on the performance of gold, foreign exchange, and capital markets; they are thus subject to fluctuations which make it difficult to draw conclusions for the entire financial year, the institute pointed out.