A whopping 39% tariff on Swiss exports to the United States was announced by American President Donald Trump following talks with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. A phone call that the Sunday newspapers dissected and which the whole of Switzerland is now discussing. .

According to SonntagsZeitung and SonntagsBlick, the call began politely, but then Trump harshly criticised the trade deficit with Switzerland, judging the proposal for 10% tariffs envisaged in a declaration of intent reached between a Swiss delegation and representatives of the US administration to be insufficient. All that was missing was Trump’s signature.

But in those 30 minutes on the phone something went wrong. Trump reportedly asked for “significant concessions”, implying that for a “very rich country” like Switzerland there would be no agreement without new perks. Keller-Sutter would have tried to explain the causes of the trade imbalance and to defend the technical agreement reached in the previous months. According to reconstructions, Trump reacted with growing irritation, branding the Swiss president’s tone as “pedantic”. Trump’s entourage even sent an SMS to the director of the Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, suggesting that the call be terminated. The conversation would have been interrupted a few minutes later.