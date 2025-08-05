In response to the U.S. tariff announcement, Swiss cheesemaker Emmi announced that it would increase prices for Swiss cheeses such as Gruyère in the U.S. market.

From August 7, Swiss exports to the US could be hit with a tariff rate of 39% . The Federal Council wants to negotiate this figure down and to this end, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin are travelling to the US today .

Following yesterday’s crisis meeting, the Federal Council issued a press release announcing “new approaches” aimed at reaching a trade agreement. The government apparently intends to achieve this by making a more attractive offer to the US. According to SRF, a small delegation is accompanying the two members of the government. Among them are the Helene Budliger Artieda, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs and Daniela Stoffel, State Secretary for International Financial Matters.

Swiss public broadcaster RSI spoke with Peter V. Kunz, a professor of business law, who thinks it is possible that the Federal Council could achieve an extension of 30 days for the implementation of the tariffs. Even though the Swiss benchmark index SMI made an upward countermovement after a weak start to the week, the situation remains tense.

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung writes that whether a solution more acceptable to Switzerland can be found by August 7 now depends on Keller-Sutter, Parmelin, Swiss diplomacy and the pharmaceutical bosses. In this context, Blick asks: “Will Roche and Novartis deliver the Trump miracle cure?”. It is possible that the Swiss pharmaceutical industry could tip the scales in the renegotiations.