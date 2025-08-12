The withdrawal of gold from the US tariffs imposed on Switzerland is a relief for the entire industry.

The United States will not be imposing tariffs on gold after all, President Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social. The industry is relieved by this announcement.

After an official document classifying one-kilogram and 100-ounce gold bars as subject to customs duties caused a stir last week and sent the price of the precious metal to a record high, concerns have now subsided.

A 39% import duty on gold bars, as planned by the Trump administration on a large proportion of Swiss products, “would have dealt a lasting blow to the entire international physical gold trade, and the United States would not have done itself any favours”, says Christoph Wild, president of the Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders in Precious Metals (ASFCMP).

A substantial proportion of exports to the United States in the first half of 2025 were gold. According to specialists, this trade boosted Switzerland’s trade surplus with Washington. They now hope that removing gold exports from the trade balance will strengthen Switzerland’s negotiating position.