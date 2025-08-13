The Lötschental is a very touristy resort and wants to continue to be so, even after the landslide.

Three months after the landslide that destroyed the village of Blatten in Valais, the authorities have taken stock of the situation with the former inhabitants. Reconstruction is at the heart of concerns.

Of the 300 inhabitants, 80% have found accommodation in the Lötschental valley in holiday homes or apartments that are normally rented out for vacationers. This is a temporary solution as most want to return to live in Blatten when the village is rebuilt.

The first step towards reconstruction will be to restore running water and electricity in the hamlets of Weissenried and Eisten, upstream of the debris flow. It should happen in the next 10 days. The second stage consists of enlarging these two hamlets by 2028 and then partially rebuilding the center of Blatten by 2030 and extending it to the opposite side of the glacier.

Another aspect is tourism, which is very important for the valley. Even before the landslide, the Lötschental was struggling to meet the demand for holiday accommodation and the landslide destroyed three hotels. In order to be able to partially save the next winter season, the construction of a temporary three-star hotel in modular wooden structures is planned, which should be inaugurated at Christmas.