Volunteers collect waste (mostly plastic and Styrofoam) on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Delegates discussing the world’s first legally binding treaty to tackle plastic pollution failed to reach consensus in Geneva, diplomats said on Friday. This is a double defeat for Switzerland.

The differences between the ambitious states – including Switzerland – and the oil-producing nations were too great, Swiss public radio, SRF, reports.

On one side were over 100 countries with ambitious goals calling for a restriction on plastic production. These included Switzerland, the EU and dozens of countries in South America, Africa, and Asia. They wanted to phase out single-use plastics such as cups and cutlery.

On the other side were the oil-producing nations that supply the raw material for the plastic, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia.

The final draft text no longer included any global targets, only national ones.

Ahead of the last round of negotiations, Environment Minister Albert Rösti declared that a failure of the plastic pollution negotiations would be unacceptable. But that is exactly what has happened.

This is not only a disappointment for Switzerland’s ambitions. It is also a defeat for multilateralism and International Geneva.