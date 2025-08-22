A yes vote is expected for both proposals in the federal referendum on September 28. Surprisingly, the Swiss Abroad show less support for the e-ID.

In the first trend survey by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), 58% of respondents were in favour of abolishing the imputed rental value. The e-ID proposal was approved by 60%. The Swiss Abroad are more reserved: only 52% of expatriates are in favour of an e-ID.

This scepticism is surprising, as the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad supports the project and believes it would facilitate access to administrative services and the introduction of electronic voting. “The reserve of the Swiss Abroad may be influenced by their experience of e-ID in their host country,” surmises Martina Mousson, a political scientist from the gfs.bern institute, which conducted the survey.

Voting intentions among the base of political parties correspond to the party line, the poll shows. Only voters of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party clearly reject the project, while the others overwhelmingly approve of it. However, the referendum campaign and opinion-forming are only just beginning. Experience has shown that this can still influence the yes/no ratio.