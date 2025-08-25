Some 120 representatives of the diaspora were in Bern on Friday and Saturday. Delegates who came to take part in the first Council of the Swiss Abroad of the legislature, as part of the SwissCommunity Days.

This first Council of the legislature marked a turning point: for the first time, large-scale direct elections were held in several countries. The ‘parliament’ of the Swiss Abroad had the task of confirming the elected representatives. As a result, more than half of the 140 seats have changed incumbents, with an increased representation of women and young people.

But not everything went smoothly. The election of the 20 members from Switzerland raised tensions. The committee of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad had proposed these candidates, as provided for in the statutes. This method of appointment, combined with the absence of some members during the last legislature, provoked lively exchanges. An adaptation of the regulation is now being considered.

The Council of the Swiss Abroad also adopted a resolution in favour of electronic identity (e-ID), which will be put to the vote on September 28. According to the delegates, it would allow expatriates to have easier access to administrative services and would promote the development of electronic voting. Finally, in an interview with Swissinfo, the new director of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), Lukas Weber, stressed that the organisation’s finances are a major concern. “We must expect a reduction in federal support in the future, which accounts for 83% of our budget,” he said.