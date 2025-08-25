Switzerland Today
Over the weekend, I followed the debates of the Council of the Swiss Abroad at the Federal Palace. In the corridors of power where deputies and senators usually stroll, many conversations resounded in English or Spanish — and of course in our national languages. A linguistic bonanza that reflects the diversity of the Swiss living in the four corners of the world.
Some 120 representatives of the diaspora were in Bern on Friday and Saturday. Delegates who came to take part in the first Council of the Swiss Abroad of the legislature, as part of the SwissCommunity Days.
This first Council of the legislature marked a turning point: for the first time, large-scale direct elections were held in several countries. The ‘parliament’ of the Swiss Abroad had the task of confirming the elected representatives. As a result, more than half of the 140 seats have changed incumbents, with an increased representation of women and young people.
But not everything went smoothly. The election of the 20 members from Switzerland raised tensions. The committee of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad had proposed these candidates, as provided for in the statutes. This method of appointment, combined with the absence of some members during the last legislature, provoked lively exchanges. An adaptation of the regulation is now being considered.
The Council of the Swiss Abroad also adopted a resolution in favour of electronic identity (e-ID), which will be put to the vote on September 28. According to the delegates, it would allow expatriates to have easier access to administrative services and would promote the development of electronic voting. Finally, in an interview with Swissinfo, the new director of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), Lukas Weber, stressed that the organisation’s finances are a major concern. “We must expect a reduction in federal support in the future, which accounts for 83% of our budget,” he said.
A new escalation United States over customs: Swiss Post decided on Monday to suspend the delivery of parcels to the United States, following in the footsteps of other European postal services.
The American government has decided to abolish the $800 allowance for the import of goods from August 29, Swiss Post announced on Monday. Without this allowance, every shipment of goods – regardless of size and value – must be declared and cleared at U.S customs.
The measure was initially intended to target only shipments from China and Hong Kong. The aim was to counter the massive shipments of e-commerce giants Temu and Shein. But the White House has decided to generalise this measure. This means that European parcels should be taxed at 15%. As for Switzerland, it would be 39%.
Swiss Post, like many postal companies around the world – and in particular the German, Spanish, Austrian and Belgian services – decided to refuse shipments of goods to the United States from Tuesday. It says it has taken this decision in close cooperation with the Swiss authorities. However, letters, documents and express shipments are not affected.
After the Swiss version, the Sunday press yesterday reported the American version of the famous phone call between Karin Keller-Sutter and Donald Trump. The American president is said to have decided to impose customs duties of 39% on Switzerland because the Swiss president annoyed him.
Karin Keller-Sutter allegedly “humiliated” her American counterpart on July 31 on the phone, according to American sources quoted by the newspaper SonntagsBlick. The Swiss president is said to have lectured Donald Trump by giving him a half-hour lesson in political economy. “It’s no longer a problem of the country, but of personality,” Trump is said to have said.
In the wake of these revelations, even right-wing lawmakers are wondering whether it still makes sense to let Keller-Sutter speak to Trump again. Some in the Swiss People’s Party are calling for Economics Minister Guy Parmelin to negotiate with the American president.
The administration does not see it that way: the Finance ministry says that Keller-Sutter has not become persona non grata in Washington and stresses that negotiations are continuing. For Swiss diplomatic circles, this could be a negotiating tactic on the part of the United States. Swiss sources also spoke to the press at the beginning of August. According to them, Trump felt offended by the fact that Keller-Sutter did not propose anything to change Switzerland’s trade deficit. However, there was no argument.
On Sunday evening, the streets of Lausanne were the scene of scenes of chaos rarely seen in Switzerland. Riots broke out between young people and the police, after a minor on a stolen scooter died during the course of a police pursuit.
A gathering of about a hundred young people degenerated in Lausanne. They set fire to garbage cans and a public transport bus, threw pyrotechnic devices in the direction of the police and tagged slogans against the police. They had gathered when the minor’s death was announced.
On Sunday at around 4 a.m., a 17-year-old from Lausanne lost his life in a scooter accident after hitting a wall while being pursued by the police. The scooter had recently been stolen. A criminal investigation has been opened.
This is not the first fatality of this kind to occur in the Vaud capital. At the end of June, a 14-year-old girl died in similar circumstances. According to 24 heures, seven people have died in police custody, arrest or pursuit since 2016 in the canton. The newspaper denounced the lack of transparency of the cantonal system of investigation into police violence.
