While Lausanne experienced a second night of riots following the death, early on Sunday, of a young man fleeing police, revelations of racist, anti-Semitic and sexist messages being exchanged between members of the Lausanne police force risk further igniting the powder keg.

The Lausanne authorities have revealed the existence of messages and photos of a racist, anti-Semitic, sexist or discriminatory nature, which were being shared by police officers and former police officers. Four of them have been suspended with immediate effect.

Meeting before the press yesterday, the Lausanne executive showed some of these messages. An action plan was decided upon. It will involve “sanctions against the identified perpetrators, additional investigative measures, and a thorough reform of the work culture within the municipal police”.

The Vaud police are also under attack in another case. A new report questions the self-defence claim made by the officer who shot and killed Nzoy at Morges train station in 2021.

2D and 3D images and analyses established that Nzoy was trying to flee. “If Nzoy fled, there is no self-defence,” declared Nzoy’s family lawyer, Ludovic Tirelli. After being closed by the public prosecutor’s office, the investigation was re-opened in May by the Vaud Cantonal Court, and a trial will take place.