Petros Mavromichalis represents the EU in Bern as ambassador. He is now stepping down and has a few words of advice for Switzerland.

Friendly in tone, straightforward in substance. This is how the EU ambassador bids farewell to his host country in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. Here are the most striking sentences from the interview.

On US President Donald Trump’s 39% punitive tariffs for Switzerland: “Once again, we have proof that the EU is Switzerland’s most reliable partner and best friend.”

On Switzerland’s cohesion payments to the EU: “The Swiss contribution amounts to around CHF14 ($17.40) per inhabitant per year. The benefits amount to around CHF3,000 per year. That’s not a bad deal.”

On immigration and the free movement of people: “Immigration is not the result of the free movement of people but of economic growth. It is the price of prosperity. If you want to reduce immigration, you have to move your companies to the US.” On the EU scepticism of the Swiss: “If you could move Switzerland to another place with a magic wand, which neighbours would you rather have than the EU? Nobody has had an answer to that yet.”