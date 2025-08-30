The week in Switzerland

No injuries were reported, but Lausanne police said they had arrested seven people.

Dramatic images came out of the Swiss city of Lausanne earlier this week during two nights of rioting.

Early on Sunday a 17-year-old died when he reportedly crashed into a wall while fleeing on a stolen scooter from the police. On Sunday and Monday nights, hooded youths set fire to bins and containers. There were also clashes with the police, who responded with tear gas. No injuries were reported, but police said they had arrested seven people.

“It’s too easy to always talk about fatal accidents,” one young person who took part in the protests told Swiss public radio, SRF. “We want to know the truth, we demand justice.”

Separately, on Monday it was revealed that racist, sexist, anti-Semitic and discriminatory messages have been circulating among Lausanne police officers on WhatsApp groups. “There is a problem of systemic discrimination” that needs to be addressed, admitted the mayor, Grégoire Junod.