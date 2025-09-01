Victory in the sawdust: nine years after his big defeat, Armon Orlik is crowned wrestling king – the first wrestler from Graubünden to do so without having taken part in the final round.

Switzerland has a new king, and his name is Armon Orlik. At the end of the seventh round, the 30-year-old had the same number of points as Samuel Giger and Werner Schlegel. They competed against each other in the final round of the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival – but Orlik emerged as the overall winner.

A festival of superlatives thus comes to an end: 56,500 wrestling fans watched the final round in the mobile arena in Mollis on Sunday. Around 350,000 visitors travelled to the Glarus region over the entire weekend.

Orlik was in the final round at the 2016 Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival – which takes places every three years – but was unable to claim victory. Since then, he has trained even harder and has given up fast food and sweet drinks, 20 Minuten reports. The new wrestling king has also renounced the winning bull, Zibu, according to Blick. He opted for CHF30,000 ($37,500) instead.

In his life outside the sawdust, Orlik is a civil engineer. In true Swiss style, he announced that even as king he would get up early and go to work.