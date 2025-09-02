Canton Zurich wants to teach French only from secondary school onwards. This decision could have far-reaching consequences for Switzerland’s language policy and has been criticised by the government and French-speaking Switzerland.

Zurich cantonal councillors on the political right believe that children hardly learn French at primary school. Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, reports how the politicians believe that secondary school pupils could learn the grammatically complex language more quickly and efficiently. French lessons should therefore be moved to the upper school.

Those on the left have spoken out against this. One cantonal councillor said that if the large canton of Zurich were to abolish early French, it would be a striking and worrying sign against the country’s linguistic cohesion and identity. The Zurich government also wanted to retain Early French. A majority of the parliament did not heed the warnings and supported the proposal. Zurich is thus following the lead of canton Appenzell Outer Rhodes.

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider considers the decision of the Zurich cantonal parliament to be “a worrying signal”, she said in an interview with Swiss public broadcaster, RTS. Should canton Zurich withdraw from the HarmoS Concordat, the government is considering a language law. This would stipulate that a national language must be taught first at primary school. In Zurich, this would be French instead of English.