The Cantonal Court of Zug is holding a preliminary hearing today to assess the admissibility of a particular claim: residents of an Indonesian island are seeking compensation from Swiss cement giant Holcim because rising sea levels caused by global warming are threatening their existence.

Four residents of the island of Pulau Pari in the Java Sea are demanding that the Swiss group compensate them for the damage caused by rising sea levels. The island has already lost 11% of its territory in 11 years and could be submerged by 2050.

This is the first climate complaint against a major cement company. Cement is a highly polluting industry, responsible for around 8% of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere each year, far more than aviation. Holcim is contesting the admissibility of the complaint by a court in Zug.

The Holcim case could set a precedent for similar litigation in Switzerland and around the world. “We are victims of the climate. We want to fight for our rights,” says Ibu Asmania, one of the plaintiffs who travelled to Zug to attend this historic first hearing.