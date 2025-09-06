The week in Switzerland

Former Swiss government minister Ueli Maurer continues to ruffle feathers, this time by posing with some of the world’s less democratic leaders. Reaction in Switzerland has been heated but mixed.

On Wednesday Maurer joined Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un and others in Beijing for a major military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. No leaders of big Western countries attended.

Retired government ministers were split. Maurer was “acting against the interests of his own country” and was damaging Switzerland’s reputation, according to Moritz Leuenberger.

Joseph Deiss was even more critical. “In Beijing […] autocrats and internationally wanted people such as Vladimir Putin are being presented with a new world order that suits them – and Mr Maurer is supporting this with his visit,” he said. He added that if Maurer “wants to make a fool of himself as Xi Jinping’s lapdog”, he’s free to do so.

However, former Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey took a different view. “As far as I know, we’re not at war with China,” she said. “At a time when the US is imposing punitive tariffs on Switzerland, there’s no harm in maintaining relations with China.” Calmy-Rey even questioned whether Switzerland shouldn’t use its former government ministers more for diplomatic purposes, like in France.

Maurer, who stepped down from government in 2022, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF that he was in Beijing in a private capacity. “Respect for China demands that we take part here,” he said. “China has never bullied us in any way but has always supported us. Our neutrality should not build borders or erect walls but be open with everyone.” Maurer admitted he had not told the current government of the visit.

“Embarrassing but meaningless,” was the verdict of Blick, which said Maurer’s appearance damaged his own image more than that of Switzerland. For the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), the fuss was “overblown” and “distracts from the fact that Bern is still struggling in its dealings with Beijing”.

Maurer has form when it comes to making controversial trips abroad. When he held the rotating Swiss presidency in 2019, he visited China, Russia and Saudi Arabia and was received in the White House by Donald Trump.