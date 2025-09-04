The Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, which had been postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The desert is calling: More and more Swiss people are moving to the sunny Gulf states . Attractive jobs, tax-free incomes and a modern lifestyle beckon.

“Is the Middle East the new destination for emigration?,” asks Blick today. The numbers speak for themselves: The Swiss population in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has grown by a whopping 23% within a year – from 3,400 people at the end of 2023 to 4,200 at the end of 2024.

This is not least due to the fact that many multinational companies have their regional centers here and are looking for highly-skilled workers. In addition, there is no income tax, which is of course attractive. Smaller Gulf states such as Oman and Qatar are also trying to attract new talent with special incentive programmes, such as long-term residence permits.

While the Middle East is becoming more and more popular, Western countries such as the US, UK, Germany or Spain are making immigration more and more difficult with stricter visa rules.