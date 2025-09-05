Is a solution to the tariff dispute in sight? Economics Minister Guy Parmelin (right) is holding talks at ministerial level in the US.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin has travelled to the US with a new offer from the government in the tariff dispute.

Initially, it was only reported that Parmelin had travelled to the US at short notice overnight, which is why he had cancelled his appearance at an Economiesuisse event.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has confirmed that Parmelin’s trip was about the customs dispute between the US and Switzerland. “We have drawn up an optimised offer to the US,” Cassis told the media.

The offer is now part of the talks Parmelin is holding in the US. His trip was part of the second round of negotiations on the customs issue. At the time of writing, the exact programme of Parmelin’s trip was not known.

Due to Parmelin’s trip, an event organised by the business umbrella organisation Economiesuisse took place without him. However, customs duties were also a topic here. “We have to prepare for difficult times,” said UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti at the event. Even if customs duties were to fall from 39% to 15%, this would not be good news, he said. Nevertheless, Ermotti is confident that the government will find a solution. “We must not respond with isolationism,” he said.