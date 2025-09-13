The week in Switzerland

Why was US President Donald Trump in the Rolex suite at the US Open on Sunday? And why did Economics Minister Guy Parmelin invite FIFA president Gianni Infantino to parliament on Wednesday?

Has the Swiss government, so far unable to make any progress on the 39% tariffs imposed on Switzerland by Trump, finally decided to play the Infantino card? No comment, the economics ministry told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF. Parmelin and Infantino have known each other for years and maintain regular contact, it explained.

Nevertheless, the meeting comes at an interesting time: there has been speculation for weeks that Infantino, who is on friendly terms with Trump, could put in a good word for Switzerland in the customs dispute. Parmelin flew to Washington last weekend with an “optimised offer”, but when asked by SRF how the talks had gone, he merely said that things had gone as they had.

Faced with the government’s lack of progress, it appears Swiss companies are starting to take things into their own hands. On Sunday Trump watched the final of the US Open tennis tournament in the Rolex suite next to Rolex CEO Jean-Frédéric Dufour.

“The invitation that raises eyebrows: Why Rolex wants to win over Trump at the US Open” was the headline of an article on watch website Le Nouveau Réveil which made a direct connection with Switzerland’s tariff problems.

“At first glance, the invitation extended by Rolex to President Trump might seem like a straightforward move to secure goodwill,” it wrote. “However, when considered in the context of the ongoing trade tensions, it becomes clear that there are deeper motivations at play. The Swiss watch industry, especially brands like Rolex, is under significant strain due to the imposition of tariffs. By hosting the US President at such a high-profile event, Rolex is hoping to not only ease the negative impact of the tariffs but also potentially influence future trade negotiations.”