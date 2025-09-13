The week in Switzerland
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Did you take part in the latest “How are you, Switzerland?” poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)? There were some interesting – and surprising – findings about the Swiss Abroad.
Also this week, parliament voted to defy the government and not ban international adoptions, SWISS changed its chocolate supplier for posher passengers – and what’s FIFA president Gianni Infantino doing in parliament?
What’s the mood among the Swiss Abroad? Satisfaction is high, but they are certainly critical of some aspects of their homeland, according to a major poll.
For the third time in three years, the research institute gfs.bern has conducted a detailed opinion poll of the Swiss population – both in Switzerland and abroad. When it came to the Swiss Abroad, 84% of respondents said they were satisfied with their lives (last year it was 82%).
The Swiss Abroad can be divided into two main groups, the pollsters said: those who emigrated for work and retirees. It’s notable that the former feel greater pressure to perform than people working in Switzerland, and the latter view their financial situation more pessimistically than pensioners in Switzerland.
The Swiss Abroad view Switzerland predominantly with positive feelings, sometimes even idealising the country. This, however, is not the case when it comes to the political system: politicians are trusted less, as many Swiss Abroad believe that political representatives have become increasingly alienated from the population.
Read the Swissinfo article for a detailed breakdown of the results.
Why was US President Donald Trump in the Rolex suite at the US Open on Sunday? And why did Economics Minister Guy Parmelin invite FIFA president Gianni Infantino to parliament on Wednesday?
Has the Swiss government, so far unable to make any progress on the 39% tariffs imposed on Switzerland by Trump, finally decided to play the Infantino card? No comment, the economics ministry told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF. Parmelin and Infantino have known each other for years and maintain regular contact, it explained.
Nevertheless, the meeting comes at an interesting time: there has been speculation for weeks that Infantino, who is on friendly terms with Trump, could put in a good word for Switzerland in the customs dispute. Parmelin flew to Washington last weekend with an “optimised offer”, but when asked by SRF how the talks had gone, he merely said that things had gone as they had.
Faced with the government’s lack of progress, it appears Swiss companies are starting to take things into their own hands. On Sunday Trump watched the final of the US Open tennis tournament in the Rolex suite next to Rolex CEO Jean-Frédéric Dufour.
“The invitation that raises eyebrows: Why Rolex wants to win over Trump at the US Open” was the headline of an article on watch website Le Nouveau Réveil which made a direct connection with Switzerland’s tariff problems.
“At first glance, the invitation extended by Rolex to President Trump might seem like a straightforward move to secure goodwill,” it wrote. “However, when considered in the context of the ongoing trade tensions, it becomes clear that there are deeper motivations at play. The Swiss watch industry, especially brands like Rolex, is under significant strain due to the imposition of tariffs. By hosting the US President at such a high-profile event, Rolex is hoping to not only ease the negative impact of the tariffs but also potentially influence future trade negotiations.”
Federal politicians have been busy during the first week of the autumn parliamentary session. In one of the more surprising developments, the government was told to go back to the drawing board concerning its plans to ban international adoptions.
On Wednesday the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to continue to authorise the adoption of children from abroad. Specifically, it demanded that the government “immediately” return to its decision from January and, instead of banning international adoptions, strengthen their control and transparency. This should reduce the risk of abuse, it said.
According to an experts’ report quoted by the government, between 1970 and 1999 several thousand children from abroad are likely to have come to Switzerland for adoption through child trafficking, forged documents, missing details of origin or other illegal practices.
‘It’s wrong to demonise adoptions across the board,’ wrote the Tages-Anzeiger in an editorial. “A ban on foreign adoptions would neither redress the injustice that has occurred nor prevent future suffering. It’s naive to think that a ban on adoptions in Switzerland could protect children in other countries.”
Also this week, decisions in the Senate included supporting a government proposal to improve the attractiveness of higher vocational education and training, extending short-time working to counter US tariffs, and not wanting the government to recognise the state of Palestine. Parliament also enshrined the principle of non-violent parenting in Swiss law.
It’s “chocs away!” at Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), which in its Business and Premium Economy cabins is replacing the cult Lindor chocolate balls – apparently not classy enough – with Aeschbach pralines.
Passengers in economy will continue to be given little chocolate bars made by Frey, the industrial subsidiary of Migros. Around 54,000 leave the factory in Aargau every day, according to news platform Watson.
But at the front of the aircraft, where seats are more expensive, the Frey bar is considered too simple. In the Business and Premium Economy cabins the crew has been handing out Lindor balls, but SWISS said it wanted to “enhance the chocolate service” and these passengers will now receive pralines from Lucerne-based Aeschbach Chocolatier.
For Lindt, the loss of this contract isn’t dramatic in financial terms, according to Watson. In general, these accounts don’t bring in much revenue for chocolate makers; they serve mainly as a marketing showcase.
Passengers in First Class needn’t worry about a sudden change to their chocolate routine: SWISS will continue to offer pralines and specialities from Zurich-based chocolatier Sprüngli. What’s more, Frey’s signature chocolate will continue to be available in all classes.
The week ahead
Monday is International Day of Democracy, with numerous events taking place in Switzerland.
On Wednesday the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation publishes its second poll ahead of the votes on September 28 (on electronic ID and taxes on second homes).
On Thursday Stolpersteine (stumbling stones) will be laid in Basel in memory of the victims of the Nazis.
