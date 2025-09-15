I said we’d cover US topics, but let’s start with a quick – very quick! – visit to Tokyo, where Ditaji Kambundji has won gold in the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships!

It’s the first gold for Switzerland over a short distance. Kambundji, a 23-year-old from Bern, beat all her rivals in the final, winning in 12.24 seconds.

At first she couldn’t believe that she had just become world champion. “I’ve never cried so much for a good reason,” she told Swiss public television, SRF.

Kambundji has not only written Swiss sporting history but set as new Swiss record.