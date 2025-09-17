The second SBC poll on the nationwide votes to be held on September 28 shows that electronic identity (e-ID) is well on the way to being accepted. The outcome of the vote on the abolition of rental value, meanwhile, promises to be close.

As in the first poll, supporters of all parties except the right-wing Swiss People’s Party are in favour of the e-ID law. On the other hand, criticism has increased in rural areas and among voters who distrust institutions.

The introduction of an electronic identity is a long-standing demand of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), which sees it as an opportunity to simplify relations between members of the Swiss Abroad and the Swiss authorities. The diaspora is slightly more supportive of the project than the electorate as a whole (60% versus 59%).

The situation is much less clear-cut regarding the proposal to abolish rental value. Support has fallen to 51%. Among Swiss Abroad, support is down to 49%. “Rejection is on the rise, while support is falling,” observes gfs.bern political scientist Martina Mousson. “That’s why we’re talking about a trend towards a no vote, even if the majority is still in favour.”